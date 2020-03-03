Construction on 29th Street in Topeka begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction to expand 29th Street began Monday morning in southeast Topeka.

The project is between Southwest Wittenberg Road and Southeast Croco Road. It will be going on for several months.

Crews are widening the road to five lanes with sidewalks and storm sewers. According to the construction manager, this expansion will improve road conditions and increase traffic capacity. All this construction has the manager of Glory Days Pizza, located on the street under construction, concerned.

“We think it might impose on our delivery business a little bit and our drivers being able to get deliveries out on time to our customers,” said David Schnieder.

The construction project is scheduled to be complete by Dec. 4.​