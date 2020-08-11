Crash causes downed power lines in Wamego, traffic lights not working

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – A crash Monday in the Wamego area has caused downed power lines and some traffic lights aren’t working, according to emergency officials.

The Wamego Police Department said a crash happened close to Last Stop on Lincoln Avenue and a power pole was hit.

Traffic lights are also down at Highway 24 and Highway 99.

Emergency crews said there may also be other stop lights not working in the area.

Officials are advising drivers to use caution and to use the intersection as a stop sign/four way stop.