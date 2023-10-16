MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A block in downtown Manhattan will be closed for a few days while light pole installation takes place.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 17, workers will close the 600 block of Poyntz Avenue, near the Manhattan Public Library, for two days, according to a press release from the City of Manhattan. Ebert Construction will be installing string light poles that will be on the side of the mid-block crosswalk. The poles will be installed Tuesday and the lights will be strung Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Poyntz Avenue will be fully closed between the Juliette Avenue and Sixth Street intersections, but both intersections and north-southbound streets will stay open, according to the City of Manhattan.

Photo courtesy of the City of Manhattan.

Both Flint Hills ATA bus stops in the 600 block of Poyntz Avenue will also be closed. Motorists should expect light to moderate traffic delays on Juliette and Poyntz Avenues. According to the City of Manhattan, the road will will be open for Third Thursday.