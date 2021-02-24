Topeka emergency crews responding to deadly multi-car crash on I-70

Traffic

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(KSNT Photo/Jesse Fray)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a deadly crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

  • KSNT Photo/Tracy Smith
  • KSNT Photo/Dan Garrett

Google Traffic shows a crash report on I-70 near the Southeast 10th Avenue exit. Witnesses report multiple cars are involved in the crash, and a photo shows it is mainly blocking the westbound lanes.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

NE Kansas KDOT said westbound I-70 is closed at 8th Street in Topeka due to a fatality.

This is a developing story. Watch KSNT News for live updates on the crash as they become available:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories