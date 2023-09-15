EMPORIA (KSNT) – State road crews will be closing an Emporia intersection to work on traffic signals.

Starting Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be working on traffic signals at the U.S. 50/ west Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street. According to KDOT, intermittent lane closures are to be expected during the two-day project.

Photo courtesy of KDOT.

KDOT warns motorists to expect delays and add extra time to their commutes.