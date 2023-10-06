TOPEKA (KSNT) – A highway exit ramp will soon close for the rest of the month.

Starting Monday, Oct. 9, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close the exit ramp from westbound I-470 to eastbound I-70 in Topeka, weather permitting. The closure will take place so the bridge can undergo a repair project, according to a press release from KDOT.

Photo courtesy of KDOT.

The ramp will be closed for the entire project, which is expected to wrap up at the end of October, weather permitting. A marked detour to westbound I-70 and K-4/ Auburn Road or use alternate routes, according to KDOT. Motorists should expect delays and plan to add extra time onto their commutes.