TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said it will be closing part of I-70 in Topeka for repairs.

Kate Craft with KDOT said in a press release that starting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, work will begin on a portion of eastbound I-70 in downtown Topeka for bridge repairs. Eastbound I-70 will be taken down to one lane from Eighth Street to Adams Street. Traffic speeds will be reduced throughout the work zone while on and off-ramps will remain open.

Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and some delays. Craft said the project should be complete by the end of the month if weather permits.

