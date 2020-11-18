Fire near Highway 24 west of Rossville causes 2-car crash

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – A fire has caused a two-vehicle crash just west of Rossville.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Shawnee County Communications told KSNT News smoke from the fire was likely a factor in the 2-vehicle crash.

Local law enforcement said visibility is low in the area right now. People should avoid the area if possible.

Most of northeast Kansas is under a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory until 6 p.m.

KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.