LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Northeast Kansas Department of Transportation closed part of a Kansas highway Friday morning due to flooding.

K-99 is closed in Lyon County starting at Burlington Road and extending to the I-35 junction, according to KDOT.

K-99 is closed in Lyon Co. due to flooding from mm 113 (Burlingame Rd. ) to I-35 Jct. Duration of closure is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/FdIILt7zKr — NE Kansas KDOT (@NEKansasKDOT) May 15, 2020

Officials are not sure when the road will reopen at this time. The flooding comes after a round of severe weather that moved though the county Thursday night.