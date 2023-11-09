TOPEKA (KSNT) – A road project in west Topeka is coming to an end.

After months of road construction, the City of Topeka is almost done with a road project on Gage Boulevard. City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told 27 News the waterline work is expected to be completed on schedule by the end of November 2023.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the final traffic shift will take place. The City of Topeka asks drivers to be on the lookout for information that will be posted about the switch, and follow the signage and traffic changes. The road will open up to through traffic once the waterline work is complete.

Spiker told 27 News crews will be working into December to finish up some items like median working. During this time, through traffic will remain open.