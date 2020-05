SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – The high winds that pushed through northeast Kansas caused a truck to tip over Monday morning.

There are no reports of injuries in the accident on Highway 24 near Huxman Road about 2 miles east of Silver Lake. Strong winds and hail rolled through Shawnee County just after 9 a.m. Numerous power outages and tree damage are being reported.

