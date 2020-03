TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is directing all traffic to exit I-470 at east Topeka mile marker 183 as they close all westbound lanes. This is near Lake Shawnee.

KTA ALERT INCIDENT I470 180 WB IN TOPEKA ALL WB LANES ARE BLOCKED ALL TRAFFIC NEEDS TO EXIT AT EAST TOPEKA EXIT 183. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) March 6, 2020

According to Google Traffic, the westbound lanes will be closed until about 11 p.m. tonight.

KSNT News is working to gather more information on the lane closure at this time, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.