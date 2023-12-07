TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says it plans to close eastbound I-70 through the downtown Topeka area this weekend as part of ongoing work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

Kate Craft with KDOT said in a press release that the closure will start at 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 and will wrap up by Saturday, Dec. 9 for patching work. The closure will impact I-70 from Topeka Boulevard to SE Eighth Street.

The First Street exit will be the last open exit on I-70 before the construction zone begins. Detours will be posted to navigate traffic south to I-470 or north to U.S. 75 to U.S. 24 then to K-4. Motorists can also use the local street detour which takes drivers from First Street to the I-70 on-ramp beyond the road work.

Craft said westbound I-70 will stay open but will be taken down to a single lane. More closures may come in the near future if more patching work is needed on the viaduct.

Both westbound and eastbound I-70 will remain at one lane until construction on the viaduct is finished. Work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct is set to start in early 2025.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.