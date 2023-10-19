GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two I-70 ramps will be temporarily closed to help ease traffic for Saturday’s Kansas State game.

On Saturday, two eastbound I-70 on-ramps will be temporarily closed to try and ease traffic anticipated for K-State’s football game, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

The on-ramps at J Hill Road/Grandview Plaza, exit 299, and K-57, exit 300, will be closed from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. KDOT suggests K-State fans traveling for to the game use an alternate route like U.S. 77 to the north and allow extra travel time.

A pavement replacement project is currently underway, reducing the four-mile stretch of road between Washington Street, exit 396, to K-57, exit 300, to one lane in each direction, according to KDOT.