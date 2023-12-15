MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A road near Bill Snyder Family Stadium is expected to be closed for the rest of the year.

Starting Monday, Dec. 18, Denison Avenue near the Kimball Avenue intersection and the north entrance to the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility will be closed for motorist and pedestrians.

This closure is to relocate a 24-inch water main, according to a press release from the City of Manhattan.

Photo Courtesy/ City of Manhattan

Official detours to go around the area involves heading south on Denison Avenue, then west on Claflin Avenue the back north on College Avenue, according to the press release. Signage will be posted for detours around the area. Work is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting.

Those living in this area could experience lower water pressure than normal.

This temporary closure is part of the work going into the North Campus Corridor project. This project will increase lane width, dedicated turning lanes, protect sidewalks, pedestrian walkways, bicycle improvements and more north of Kansas State University.