RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – K-18 in Riley County was closed for a few hours Friday due to a multi-car crash.

The Riley County Police Department said it’s a 4-vehicle crash with injuries.

UPDATE – K-18 is CLOSED at the Kansas River. Please find an alternate route. https://t.co/YisDcLCtJA — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 10, 2020

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said the highway was closed from 12th St exit to I-70 exit 303.

Google Traffic map as of 6:45 p.m.

