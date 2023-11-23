MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced it will begin pavement work on Riley County’s K-18 (K-177) on Monday, Nov. 27.

As part of the $3.8 million project, KDOT plans to remove and replace all of the concrete pavement, curbs and medians as well as add new pavement marking in the area.

The project will take place on northbound/westbound and southbound/eastbound K-18. It will span from the Kansas River bridge to just south of the K-18 (Zeandale Road)/K-117 (Pillsbury Drive)/Stadel Road junction.

While crews are working, KDOT says there will be a 10-foot width restriction and 30 mph speed limit in place in the work zone. As for other traffic in the surrounding area, K-18’s intersections with McDowell Creek Road, Pride Drive, Johnson Road and Acorn Lane intersections will be restricted to right-in, right-out turning access. Left turns will not be allowed at those intersections either and detours will not be marked.

Per KDOT, traffic restrictions are scheduled in the following phases:

Phase 1 (November 2023 – February 2024): Northbound/westbound and southbound/eastbound K-18 (K-177) traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and directed to travel on existing outside lanes. Temporary pavement will be placed for crossovers to carry traffic head-to-head through the work zone in future construction phases.

Phase 2 (February 2024 – May 2024): Northbound/westbound and southbound/eastbound K-18 (K-177) traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and will be shifted to travel head-to-head on northbound/westbound lanes. Northbound/westbound traffic will not have left turn access to Stadel Road. Southbound/eastbound K-18 (K-177) traffic will not have left turn access to K-18 (Zeandale Road).

Phase 3 (May 2024 – August 2024): Northbound/westbound and southbound/eastbound K-18 (K-177) traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted to travel head-to-head on southbound/eastbound lanes. Northbound/westbound K-18 (K-177) traffic will not have left turn access to Stadel Road. Southbound/eastbound K-18 (K-177) traffic will not have left turn access to K-18 (Zeandale Road).

Phase 4 (August 2024): Northbound/westbound and southbound/eastbound K-18 (K-177) traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and directed to travel on reconstructed outside lanes.

Phase 5 (August 2024): Individual lane closures while pavement marking work is completed.

Traffic will be controlled using signs, channelizers, barricades and temporary pavement marking. Wildcat Construction Co. contracting crews are scheduled to work Monday through Friday during daylight hours, and on Saturday as needed.

K-DOT encourages drivers to use caution and be aware of warning signs when driving through a highway work zone. For more information about other road construction projects happening across the state, click here.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.