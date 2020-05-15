KDOT announces multi-million dollar project to I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation announced a multi-million dollar project on Thursday.

KDOT wants to change I-70 at the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka to six lanes and fix the bridge in that area.

“The existing bridge will need to be replaced and is currently accumulating extensive costs. Replacing the bridge alone would cost $81 M,” KDOT said in its released plan. “This 6-lane expansion would improve a sharp curve and safety overall.”

It’s unclear when that project will start.

Some other projects include:

K-99 in Wabaunsee County – Culvert replacement expected to be completed mid-July

I-70 east of Wabaunsee County/Shawnee County line – Bridge overlay project expected to be completed mid-August

US-77 in Morris & Riley Counties – 18 mile mill & overlay expected to be completed mid-July

K-99 in Morris & Pottawatomie Counties – 36 mile mill & overlay. Starting end of July and expected to be complete at the end of October

K-18 in Manhattan – Wildcat Creek bridge replacement. Starting mid-May and expected to be completed at the end of October

K-4 in Wabaunsee County – Box culvert replacement. Starting early June and expected to be completed mid-December

K-99 south of Wamego – Full realignment and geometric improvement. Starting end of November and expected to be completed end of October 2022.

You can read the full plan below.