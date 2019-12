TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said you may see a few road closures Thursday in Topeka.

This is because crews will be working to fill some potholes in the capital city.

The work will take place in the eastbound and westbound lanes of Rochester and Highway 24 intersection.

That starts at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Then crews will move to I-70. They’ll work from the Adams exit and move west to the First Street area.

If crews don’t finish, they’ll keep working on Friday.