KDOT to begin construction on Highway 75/24 cloverleaf ramps

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation announced a new construction project starting Friday, May 29.

The project will temporarily close on and off ramps of the Highway 75 and Highway 24 cloverleaf.

The on/off ramps will be closed periodically on U.S. 24, from Northwest Rochester Road, west to Northwest Menoken Road, as part of the ongoing mill and overlay project. Ramp closures will occur starting May 29, during daylight hours. This project is expected to be complete in 7 to 10 days. A spokesperson from KDOT explained how construction will happen:

“According to the contractor when they get close to the EB 24 off ramp to SB 75 they will close it and the SB 75 off ramp to EB 24 at the same time, then they plan to open the first ramp before they close the next one that is EB 24 off ramp to NB 75, then they plan to close the NB 75 ramp to EB 24 when they have another ramp open.“

KDOT said only two ramps will be closed at a time. Work beginning Friday will only affect on/off ramps south of Highway 24 if headed eastbound and want to access Highway 75. Work on ramps north of Highway 24 for those headed west and wanting to access Highway 75 will not start until a later date.

KDOT urges motorists to watch for signage indicating what ramps will be closed and when.