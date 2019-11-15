KDOT to start cleaning project on I-70 in Topeka next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation will start a project on I-70 to clean the inside shoulder of the road next to the concrete barrier.

From Monday, Nov. 18 to Thursday, Nov. 21, a cleaning crew will work from Rice Road at mile marker 366 to Auburn Road at exit 353.

“The cleaning project will include picking up trash and chunks of debris that have accumulated on the inside shoulder against the barrier wall and drainage inlets, then a street sweeper will be used to clean up grit, sand and dirt that is left behind,” a KDOT representative said in a release.

The work should be completed by 3 p.m. each day, but there will be left-hand land closures along the cleaning route.

To stay updated on this project and others across the state, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.