TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in serious condition after he wrecked his car Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews on scene told KSNT News the man was headed up the south ramp onto U.S. 75 when he over-corrected and flipped over.

Traffic was impacted on the ramp as crews worked to clear the scene.

Google Traffic map as of 3:20 p.m.

No one else was hurt in the crash.