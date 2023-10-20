MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A construction project is experiencing delays, pushing the anticipated open date into 2024.

The City of Manhattan said the construction of a major stormwater conduit is going to take longer than expected. A section of Hayes Drive, south of Casement Road has been closed since March 20, and was expected to open up by Nov. 2023, according to the city of Manhattan.

Now, the levee project is on track to be completed by mid-2024 to raise the levee, construct a stormwater box, temporary protective embankments, sanitary sewer and other utility relocations, according to the city of Manhattan.

Casement Road will remain open with access to Tuttle Creek Boulevard (U.S. 24), according to the city of Manhattan. Commercial property along Hayes Drive will continue to use McCall Road form the south for access. Neighborhoods north of Casement Road will need to go south on Tuttle Creek Boulevard because there will be no access to Hayes Drive.

Photo courtesy of the City of Manhattan

“The contractor, ESI Corporation, advised the City and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that tight working space, complexity of operations, and unanticipated work force shortages this summer put them behind,” Bill Heatherman, the City’s project representative for levee construction said. “We are disappointed in this delay and the continued inconvenience to our community, but an aggressive recovery plan has been put into place. We are confident the project will get this element back on track. The contractor has committed to bringing in additional work crews and some significant reorganization of remaining project elements to streamline the schedule.”

