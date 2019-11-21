North Manhattan Avenue to reopen Thursday evening

Photo from the City of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – North Manhattan Avenue is set to reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Manhattan city officials said Phase II of the project included widening the existing road from two to four lanes; relocating utilities; installing storm sewer and underdrain seepage upgrades; and relocating and lowering the Bakers Way intersection.

City Engineer Brian Johnson said the project faced significant delays because of the amount of rain this year.

Pedestrian trail work and lighting will finish up before the end of the year, but will not require additional road closures.

