TOPEKA (KSNT) – An intersection in north Topeka will be closed for two weeks as part of an ongoing reconstruction project.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced it will be closing the U.S. 24 and Meriden Road intersection and part of Meriden Road north of U.S. 24 on Wednesday, Nov. 29, weather permitting. This closure is expected to last about two weeks, while the frontage road intersection is being paved.

(Photo Courtesy/ KDOT)

Motorists are advised to use the marked detour on NE 35th Street and Kansas Avenue, or alternate routes.