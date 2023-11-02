TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka officials say part of the parking lot between City Hall and the Shawnee County Courthouse will be unavailable to motorists due to the installment of a crane.

Amanda Knowland with the City of Topeka said in a press release the crane will arrive on Wednesday, Nov. 8. This will require a large section of the parking lot to be closed to the public until work is completed on Friday, Nov. 17.

The crane is required to move equipment onto the roof of City Hall as part of an ongoing project to replace the HVAC system. Knowland said traffic will be able to enter the lot from SE Monroe Street, previously used for exiting the lot only, with traffic now exiting through SE Quincy Street. A map showing the closure can be viewed below:

