Part of K-10 in Lawrence back open following multi-vehicle crash

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 11:26 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 12:43 PM CDT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - Part of K-10 (South Lawrence Trafficway) in Lawrence is back open Thursday afternoon following a crash involving multiple vehicles. 

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported the crash just around 11:20 a.m. and said K-10 between U.S. 59 (Iowa) and 27th Street was closed. 

It was reported to be back open just before 12:40 p.m. 

Injuries are unknown at this time. 

The Kansas Highway Patrol was on scene investigating. 

KSNT News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available. 
 

