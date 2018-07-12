Part of K-10 in Lawrence back open following multi-vehicle crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - Part of K-10 (South Lawrence Trafficway) in Lawrence is back open Thursday afternoon following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported the crash just around 11:20 a.m. and said K-10 between U.S. 59 (Iowa) and 27th Street was closed.

It was reported to be back open just before 12:40 p.m.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was on scene investigating.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

