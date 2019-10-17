Roads cleared after car, tractor-trailer crash on Kansas Turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning south of Topeka constricted traffic on the Kansas Turnpike.

Accident at i470 eastbound near the East Topeka Tollbooth where East i470 and i70 merge together. Posted by KSNT News on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Emergency crews cleared the lanes around 8 a.m., according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. The crash and clean-up affected the left and center lanes on the highway from the south Topeka exit to the eastbound I-70 exit.

KTA ALERT UPDATE I35 MM 65 SB, JUST S OF THE TOWANDA SA, THE LANE IS BACK OPEN THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) October 17, 2019

Responding authorities did not share details on injuries or how the 6:30 a.m. crash happened but did confirm a tractor-trailer and a passenger car were involved.