Roads cleared after car, tractor-trailer crash on Kansas Turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning south of Topeka constricted traffic on the Kansas Turnpike.
Emergency crews cleared the lanes around 8 a.m., according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. The crash and clean-up affected the left and center lanes on the highway from the south Topeka exit to the eastbound I-70 exit.
Responding authorities did not share details on injuries or how the 6:30 a.m. crash happened but did confirm a tractor-trailer and a passenger car were involved.