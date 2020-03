MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A rollover crash Wednesday morning has shut down a major highway into Manhattan.

Riley County police sent out an alert around 8:45 a.m. that they closed down the northbound lanes of I-70 heading towards Manhattan. The exit goes onto McDowell Creek Road.

AVOID THE AREA:



Northbound traffic from I-70 into Manhattan on McDowell Creek Road is closed while officers work a rollover crash. Please find an alternate route or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/yn0wyoJy73 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) March 18, 2020

Officers advised drivers to find an alternate route while they work to clear the scene. There is no word on injuries or how many cars were involved.

This is a developing story.