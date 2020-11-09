Sardou Bridge in Topeka closed after fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sardou Bridge that connects north Topeka to the Oakland neighborhood is closed until further notice Monday morning.

Topeka police said the Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire around 1:50 a.m. under the east end of the bridge.

Police said firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the bridge will be shut down until further notice.

People are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400.