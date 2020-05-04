Several roads in Lyon County closed due to damage, flooding

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County officials said Monday afternoon several roads are closed due to either water on the road or damage to the road due to flash flooding.

Severe weather caused damage across northeast Kansas Monday, including downed power lines and power outages.

The following roads are closed, according to the Lyon County Highway Department:

Road G between Roads 170 & 175

Road J between Roads 190 & 215

Road K between Roads 190 & 210

Road M between Roads 190 & 197

Rd 170 between Roads F & G

Rd 190 between Roads L5 & M

Rd 200 between Roads U & V

Rd 210 between Roads L & M

Rd 215 between Roads F5 & J7

Officials warn you to not drive around barricades.