TOPEKA (KSNT) – State road crews will be closing an on-ramp in Shawnee County while work is being done.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) posted on social media that crews will close an I-70 on-ramp at West Union Road Wednesday, Aug. 30. The ramp will be closed starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., or when work is complete.

There will be no detour signs posted in the area, according to KDOT.