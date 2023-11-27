SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local road work project slated to start this week in Shawnee County is postponed due to inclement weather.

Public Information Officer Amanda Monhollon with Shawnee County’s Public Works Department said in a press release that a road work project that was supposed to start on Monday, Nov. 27 is cancelled. This hold will last till Wednesday, Nov. 29 and could be extended if rain arrives later this week.

The project was set to take place on SW Indian Hills Road north of SW Blue Inn Place and south of SW Oxfordshire for sewer construction. Excavation work was to be conducted by the contractor Emcon. The project had a completion date set for Dec. 11, 2023.

