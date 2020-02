MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in the hospital and a stretch of road closed for almost two hours after a two-car crash in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department said it happened right before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Gumbo Hill.

Google Traffic map as of 8:15 p.m.

The Riley County Police Department said the road re-opened as of 8:46 p.m. Friday.

UPDATE:



The road is back open thank you for your patience! — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) February 8, 2020

One person was taken to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.