Photo taken from our KSNT Weather Cam in Manhattan

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency officials said Monday a stretch of road near St. George is temporarily closed due to a structure fire.

Officials said around 5:30 p.m., School Creek Road between Flush Road and Blackjack Road is closed at this time.

KSNT News is working to gather more information about the fire. This is a developing story.