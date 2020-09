GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Three people were arrested Tuesday after a car chase in Geary County.

It started Tuesday morning in Geary County when a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a car for speeding. The chase went eastbound on I-70 into Wabaunsee County before officers were able to pop one of the tires and stop the chase.

No one was hurt in the chase and all three people in the vehicle were arrested.