Topeka Boulevard bridge shut down due to multiple wrecks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Boulevard bridge in downtown Topeka is shut down Tuesday morning after multiple wrecks.

Shawnee County Emergency Communications told KSNT News at least three wrecks happened on the bridge.

The bridge will be temporarily closed in both directions as crews work to de-ice it.

Freezing rain likely played a factor in these wrecks. Keep track of the latest weather here.

KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information. This is a developing story.