TOPEKA (KSNT) – City crews are going to close one side of a road in south Topeka for a water main replacement project.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said starting Monday, Sept. 18, both westbound lanes of southwest 21st Street between Topeka Boulevard and Central Park Avenue will be closed. This is for a multi-phase water main repair project. Traffic control will allow one-way traffic in each direction to continue on southwest 21st Street during this project.

During phase one, there will be no through access from southwest Western Avenue or southwest Fillmore Street south onto southwest 21st Street. According to the city, traffic patterns during the project will shift with more updates expected in the future on the course of the road work. The project is expected to be compete in April of 2024.