Topeka Police Department releases Country Stampede exit traffic routes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ahead of a busy weekend full of two major events, the Topeka Police Department released exit traffic routes for Country Stampede.

The music festival runs Thursday through Saturday at Heartland Motorsports Park. The Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show is running Saturday and Sunday.

TPD said the highest traffic volume is expected to be from 4-5 p.m. and 11 p.m.-midnight all three days of the Stampede. To try to control traffic, Southeast Gary Ormsby Drive will be restricted to westbound exit traffic only beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. People leaving the Stampede will have to drive westbound on Southeast Gary Ormsby Drive to U.S. Hwy 75 or Southwest Topeka Boulevard.

People using rideshare services can do so from Gate A and E, according to TPD. Gate E will not be accessible starting at 10 p.m. each night. Multiple law enforcement agencies will be in the area each night to help direct traffic.