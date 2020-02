TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka repair crews have shut down all eastbound traffic Tuesday morning on Southwest 29th Street after a water main break.

The closure starts just before Southwest Burlingame Road. A City of Topeka Traffic Engineer said they are unsure when the road will re-open.

Crews working on the water main break requested drivers find a new route or use the marked detour at Southwest Gage Boulevard.