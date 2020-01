SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday near Northwest Davis Road & Highway 24, just west of Silver Lake.

Kansas Highway Patrol told KSNT News a truck didn’t make a complete stop turning onto the highway. That’s when the tractor-trailer hit the truck and both went off the road.





No one was hurt in this crash.

Use caution if you’re traveling in the area as traffic is currently down to one lane.