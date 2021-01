(KSNT) – A stretch of road is closed Friday afternoon as crews work to clear up some crashes.

NE Kansas KDOT said U.S. 75 will be closed for about two hours between K-20 and U.S. 36.

This is near Fairview and the Golden Eagle Casino.

Law enforcement has requested that US 75 be closed, between K-20 and US 36, for approximately two hours to clear up some crashes. (1:30 pm.) @KDOTHQ pic.twitter.com/VfcwckoQPv — NE Kansas KDOT (@NEKansasKDOT) January 15, 2021

NE Kansas KDOT said law enforcement requested the highway be shut down.