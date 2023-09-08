WABAUNSEE CO. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced plans to resume work next week on a stretch of interstate.

Starting Monday, Sept. 11, road crews are scheduled to get to work on patching a stretch of I-70 Wabaunsee County between mile markers 324 and 342.

Crews will work on both directions of four-mile sections of I-70. According to a press release, construction will reduce the active work zone to one-lane and reduce the speed limit 60 mph. On-and-off ramps in the construction zone will remain open.

Work will take place during daylight hours Monday through Friday. KDOT anticipates this project to be complete by late October.