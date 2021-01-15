Topeka police implement walk-in accident reporting due to winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented walk-in accident reporting phase Friday morning for Topeka due to winter weather conditions on local roads.
The Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents with the conditions listed below:
- Injury, possible injury or death
- A driver possibly impaired due to drugs or alcohol
- Hit-and-run incidents
- Crashes where there is a disturbance between the people involved
- Any hazardous material situation
- The crash results in major traffic congestion
- The crash damages a car enough that towing is required
The Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 encourages anyone involved in an accident to exchange insurance, registration and contact information