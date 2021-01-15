Topeka police implement walk-in accident reporting due to winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented walk-in accident reporting phase Friday morning for Topeka due to winter weather conditions on local roads.

The Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents with the conditions listed below:

Injury, possible injury or death

A driver possibly impaired due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Crashes where there is a disturbance between the people involved

Any hazardous material situation

The crash results in major traffic congestion

The crash damages a car enough that towing is required

The Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 encourages anyone involved in an accident to exchange insurance, registration and contact information