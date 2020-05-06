Highway 24 reopens after woman, two children crash into concrete embankment

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – All lanes on U.S. Highway 24 have reopened after a woman and two children crashed Wednesday afternoon around 12:00.

Kiersten McKay of Lawrence was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 with two children in the back seat of her car. Troopers said witnesses saw McKay try to pass a vehicle in the oncoming traffic lane when she swerved off the road and into a concrete creek embankment.

McKay was flown by helicopter to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City to receive treatment, and a Jefferson County Ambulance transported both children to Stormont Vail Hospital, according to troopers.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories