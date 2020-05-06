Highway 24 reopens after woman, two children crash into concrete embankment

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – All lanes on U.S. Highway 24 have reopened after a woman and two children crashed Wednesday afternoon around 12:00.

Kiersten McKay of Lawrence was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 with two children in the back seat of her car. Troopers said witnesses saw McKay try to pass a vehicle in the oncoming traffic lane when she swerved off the road and into a concrete creek embankment.

McKay was flown by helicopter to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City to receive treatment, and a Jefferson County Ambulance transported both children to Stormont Vail Hospital, according to troopers.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available