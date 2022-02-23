TOPEKA (KSNT) – The exit ramp from westbound I-470 onto westbound I-70 in Topeka will be closed on Thursday due to maintenance work.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the exit ramp will be closed on Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, so that crews can complete core drilling maintenance work. Barricades, signs and arrow boards will mark the area being worked on. Drivers will need to use alternate routes as no marked detour will be posted.

KDOT encourages all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay on top of road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 511.