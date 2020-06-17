Why are there so many road construction projects in Manhattan?

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Construction projects are underway in the Little Apple.

Those include:

North Manhattan Avenue near Haymaker Hall

A bridge under construction on Fort Riley Boulevard near Manhattan Self Storage

Kimball Avenue near Bill Snyder Family Stadium

College Avenue near Ascension Via Christi Hospital

Those are just a few of the projects going on around the Little Apple.

In total the city has budgeted $26 million dollars for the construction projects. But why are there so many projects going on right now?

“In Manhattan we have unique kind of a situation here in of the fact that even on a normal year we do considerably more construction during the summer just because that’s when the student population especially diminishes,” City of Manhattan Project Coordinator Ken Hays said.

Not only are K-State students at home, but residents of Manhattan are also staying home during the pandemic which has given construction crews a chance to get ahead on projects.

Hays said the City was able to “fast track” some of the smaller projects during the coronavirus shutdown.

But even with projects moving along unbothered by students and heavy traffic, the Kimball project wont be complete until the summer of 2021. However, the North Manhattan Avenue site is expected to be complete in the fall of this year.

Wherever you go in Manhattan, you will probably encounter some type of construction. The city would also like to remind people to slow down in the worksites and look out for construction workers.