UPDATE: Kansas Avenue re-opens after Wednesday night fire

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - The Trails Art Gallery building was demolished Thursday evening after it was burned beyond repair the day before.

The building caught fire around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening and while the fire was contained, it continued to burn sporadically until Thursday.

The City of Topeka announced Friday morning that the Kansas Avenue bridge is now open to traffic.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Demolition began around 8:00 p.m. as a crowd gathered to watch the building go down.

The Kansas Ave. bridge that runs immediately next to the building was closed last night and will remain closed for the next 7 to 10 days as crews work to clean up the debris from the fire.

According to the owner of the gallery, the building also caught fire in 2017 and was set to open the second floor in June.