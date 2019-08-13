Trial begins for man accused of killing father in front of son

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A jury trial is underway for a Topeka man accused of killing a father in front of his eight-year-old son.

Anthony Darcy is accused of killing Stephen Snyder over two years ago in Southwest Topeka and Monday, lawyers are picking a jury in the case.

Prosecutors said the killing happened after Darcy sold his house to Snyder on Craigslist.

Court documents indicate Snyder and Darcy had disagreements on the terms of the lease.

The day he died, Snyder had planned to get measurements inside the home when Darcy pulled a gun on him in front of his eight-year-old son.

“Stephen Snyder was a loved son and father, and he was at his new home on the day in question,” Mike Kagay, Shawnee County District Attorney, said.

Jurors will reassemble at 9:00 a.m. for opening arguments and KSNT will have a reporter on the scene to follow the case as it progresses.