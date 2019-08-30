TRM honors 2 Topeka youth for help during crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two young Topekans stepped up when an organization in their city needed help recently.

After Phoenix and Ellie heard the Topeka Rescue Mission was in dire financial need, they did anything they could to raise money.

The two collected over $1,000 to donate to TRM Ministries through walking dogs and weeding neighbors gardens.

“Phoenix and Ellie are the future leaders of this community and it is humbling to see their giving hearts at such a young age,” said Barry Feaker, Executive Director of the Topeka Rescue Mission.

They were recognized by TRM Ministries for their generosity on Friday.